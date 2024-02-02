IPU Secretary General visits Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Martin Chungong, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, has today visited the city of Aghdam.

Head of EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee Javanshir Feyziyev and Galib Israfilov, the new Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Office and other international organizaitons at Geneva accompanied Martin Chungong.

As part of the visit, the IPU Secretary General familiarized himself with the atrocities committed by the Armenian armed forces in Aghdam, as well as with the construction works carried out here.

During the visit, the delegation viewed the Imarat complex, the Alley of Martyrs, the Drama Theater, the Juma Mosque.

News.Az