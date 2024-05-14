Iran, Armenia intend to build second bridge over Araz River

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia and Iran are set to establish a joint working group on the construction of the second bridge on the Araz River, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

The relevant agreement was reached between the head of the Road Construction Department of Armenia, Gor Avetisyan, and the Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran, Mehrdad Bazrpash.The construction of a new bridge was reportedly necessitated by the increase in passenger and cargo transportation in both directions.Iran and Armenia verbally agreed on the construction of the second bridge over the Araz River last year.

News.Az