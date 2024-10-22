Iran aims to prevent escalation of conflict, says Pezeshkian

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has described the message and actions of the Islamic Republic of Iran as spreading peace and friendship, and the message and actions of the Zionist regime as crime, killing and war-mongering, News.Az reports citing IRNA .

Pezeshkian, who has traveled to Kazan at the invitation of the Russian President Vladimir Putin to participate in the 16th BRICS Summit, made these remarks on Tuesday evening in the first part of his trip to Russia and in his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi."I hope that the countries that claim to defend human rights will help stop the crimes and killings of this regime by changing their methods and stopping their support for the Zionist regime," President Pezeshkian said."We believe that war hinders the development of countries, and therefore we resolutely pursue to prevent the spread of tension and conflict in the region, but the Zionist regime has shown that it is only looking for war and conflict," the Iranian president added.President Pezeshkian pointed out that unfortunately, on the very first day of the "official start of my work, the Zionist regime tried to disrupt the pursuit of these goals by assassinating Mr. Esmail Haniyeh as an official guest of the Islamic Republic of Iran".

News.Az