Top Iranian aide says Trump 'cannot reopen’ Strait of Hormuz

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Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser and aide to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has dismissed recent remarks by US President Donald Trump regarding the Strait of Hormuz, saying Washington would never be capable of reopening the strategic waterway.

Speaking to Fars News Agency, Mokhber said Trump was “speaking about his wishes” and insisted that the United States had no ability to control developments in the strait, News.Az reports.

“Trump is talking about his wishes and certainly is not capable of reopening the Strait of Hormuz,” Mokhber said.

“The strait is in the hands of the Islamic Republic of Iran and is considered one of the achievements of the imposed war,” he added.

Mokhber said Iran had neglected what he described as a major strategic advantage for years, but was now making use of it.

“Unfortunately, we ignored this great advantage for years, but now we are using it and under no circumstances will we retreat from this path,” he said.

The senior Iranian official also stressed that there was full coordination between the country’s political and military leadership despite what he described as efforts by Iran’s enemies to create divisions within the system.

“Today, at the top of the system, there is no disagreement, duality, or difference between the field and diplomacy,” Mokhber said.

News.Az