Iran and UAE foreign ministers discuss regional issues

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed to discuss the latest developments in the region, News.az reports citing Mehr news agency .

The meeting took place in the UAE, where the top Iranian diplomat arrived on Sunday for a short stay on the way back home from China at the invitation of his Emirati counterpart.The two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to expand relations in various fields, as well as the latest developments in the region.

