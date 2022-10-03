Iran and US exchange messages through meditators on nuclear deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran and the US have exchanged messages through meditators on the sideline of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, said the Iranian Foreign Minister Spokesman Nasser Kanani, News.az reports citing IRNA.

The 77th UN General Assembly was a good opportunity for talks on the removal of the sanctions, he said during his weekly press meeting.

There is an ongoing effort by the European coordinator over negotiations for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal and messages were exchanged in this regard, he noted.

Iran is committed to reaching a good and strong agreement to reach an optimal result and it has responded to the final proposal, he stressed.

Kanani pointed out that the US administration should remove sanctions and move towards constructive behaviors.

According to the official, exchanging messages between the two countries over Vienna negotiations continue and the European side would conclude the talks.

News.Az