Iran, Armenia conduct joint military drills along border

Picture taken on April 9, 2025 shows Iranian ground forces deployed to a border region between the country and Armenia towards implementation of joint military drills. Photo: Press TV

Iran and Armenia have conducted two-day military exercise along their shared border.

According to Armenia's Defense Ministry, the drills, conducted on both sides of the border, were aimed at strengthening security and ensuring peace along the common border, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The exercise involved operational units from the Ground Forces of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps and the Armenian army.

It featured the use of light and heavy weapons, special forces snipers, and explosives.

