Yandex metrika counter

Iran, Armenia progress talks on second bridge over Araz River

  • Region
  • Share
Iran, Armenia progress talks on second bridge over Araz River

Iran and Armenia are advancing discussions on the technical details for the construction of a second bridge over the Araz River, according to the Armenian Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, News.Az reports.

A working group was established in May 2024 to oversee the project, which was initially proposed at the end of 2023.

The existing bridge, built in 1995, has served as a crucial connection between the two countries.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      