Iran, Armenia progress talks on second bridge over Araz River

Iran and Armenia are advancing discussions on the technical details for the construction of a second bridge over the Araz River, according to the Armenian Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, News.Az reports.

A working group was established in May 2024 to oversee the project, which was initially proposed at the end of 2023.The existing bridge, built in 1995, has served as a crucial connection between the two countries.

