Iran, Armenia progress talks on second bridge over Araz River
Iran and Armenia are advancing discussions on the technical details for the construction of a second bridge over the Araz River, according to the Armenian Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, News.Az reports.A working group was established in May 2024 to oversee the project, which was initially proposed at the end of 2023.
The existing bridge, built in 1995, has served as a crucial connection between the two countries.