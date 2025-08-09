Iran arrests 20 alleged Israeli spies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s judiciary said Saturday it has arrested 20 people accused of working for Israel’s Mossad in recent months, warning they will face harsh punishment. Some suspects have been released after charges were dropped, spokesman Asghar Jahangiri said, without giving numbers.

The announcement follows Wednesday’s execution of Iranian nuclear scientist Rouzbeh Vadi, convicted of spying for Israel and passing information about another scientist killed in Israeli airstrikes on Iran in June, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Executions for alleged espionage on behalf of Israel have surged this year, with at least eight carried out in recent months.

Israel’s 12 days of strikes in June targeted senior Iranian military and nuclear figures, installations, and residential areas, killing 1,190 people, including 436 civilians, according to rights group HRANA. Iran’s retaliatory missile and drone attacks killed 28 in Israel.

