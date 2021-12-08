Iran, Azerbaijan and Georgia agree on establishing new transit route

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran, Azerbaijan and Georgia have reached an agreement for establishing a transit route connecting the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea, said Director General of the Transit and International Affairs Department of Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization (RMTO) of Iran Javad Hedayati.

“This transit route could provide Iranian access to the Eastern European markets. Georgia has two important trading ports through which it delivers goods to Eastern European countries. Cargoes will be sent from Iran to deliver Iranian goods to Azerbaijan across the border of Astara, as well as to the Eastern European countries via Georgian ports of Batumi and Poti on the Black Sea,” he added.

News.Az