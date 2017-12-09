Iran, Azerbaijan firms agree to cooperate on IT in transportation

Iran, Azerbaijan firms agree to cooperate on IT in transportation

An Iranian startup firm says it has concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Baku-based international company on cooperation in the sphere of information technology concerning transportation and logistics.

Iran’s Asanbar and the Baku-based Avirtel inked the MoU on the sidelines of Bakutel-2017, the 23rd Azerbaijan International Exhibition and Conference on Telecommunications and Information Technologies, in the Azerbaijani capital city, the Iranian firm told Trend.

"The MoU is capable of facilitating trade ties between the two neighboring counties in particular the issue of North-South Transportation Corridor," Mohammad Hosseini, the CEO of Asanbar, said.

News.Az

