Iran calls on IAEA to avoid a 'politicized, unconstructive' stance

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to avoid a politicized and unconstructive approach to the Iranian nuclear issue, calling for a focus on enhancing technical cooperation with the country instead, News.az reports citing IRNA .

Araghchi held a phone conversation with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on Wednesday, with the two exchanging views on interactions between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog.The top Iranian diplomat reiterated his country’s determination to continue cooperation with the IAEA within the framework of its international obligations, saying the agency needs to avoid politicization and an unconstructive approach.Araghchi also urged the IAEA to act within the framework of its responsibilities and continue cooperation with Iran in “a technical atmosphere”, away from “unjustified pressure” exerted by some countries.Grossi, on his part, said that his agency intends to have serious cooperation with Iran. He also said he would hold negotiations with all parties to create appropriate conditions for resolving the outstanding issues.Back in November 2024, the IAEA’s Board of Governors adopted a resolution, accusing Iran of “non-compliance” with its safeguards obligations.Iran rejected that resolution as “unjust”, saying it was adopted under pressure by the United States, and the E3 group of countries – namely Britain, Germany, and France – even though Iran’s nuclear sites had been subject to extensive inspections by the IAEA.

News.Az