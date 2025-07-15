Iran calls on SCO to establish collective security arrangements

+ ↺ − 16 px

At the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in China, Iranian diplomat Abbas Araghchi proposed the creation of a collective security forum to address shared security challenges faced by member states.

Araghchi outlined four key recommendations, News.Az reports, citing local media:

1. Permanent Monitoring Mechanism - Establish a system to track, document, and coordinate responses to military aggression, sabotage, state terrorism, and sovereignty violations against SCO members.

2. Center Against Unilateral Sanctions - Create a dedicated center to develop strategies to counter illegal economic sanctions and protect supply chains, banking systems, and trade among member countries.

3. Shanghai Regional Security Forum - Form a forum involving defense and intelligence agencies to tackle common threats such as terrorism, extremism, organized crime, and cyberattacks.

4. Media and Cultural Integration - Enhance cooperation in media and culture to combat cognitive warfare and biased narratives promoted by hegemonic powers.

Araghchi also condemned recent Israeli and U.S. actions against Iran, describing Israeli attacks as clear violations of the United Nations Charter and detrimental to diplomacy and nuclear non-proliferation efforts. He criticized attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities as violations of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and related UN resolutions.

He emphasized that no international legal framework justifies attacks on safeguarded peaceful nuclear sites based solely on political speculation.

