Iran commissions Rasht-Qazvin railroad

The Rasht-Qazvin railroad has been commissioned in Iran’s northern Gilan Province, with the participation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports ref

The event dedicated to the commissioning of the railway was attended by Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev, Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov, Pakistani Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad and Iraqi officials.

The first train from Rasht has left, heading to Mashhad.

Some 18.5 trillion rials (app. $440 million) were spent on the construction of the 164-kilometer-long Rasht-Qazvin railroad.

