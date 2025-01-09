Iran condemns new US, UK aggression in Yemen, says FM spokesperson

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei strongly condemned the recent US and UK attacks on infrastructure in Yemen’s Sanaa, Hudaydah, and Amran provinces, which occurred on Thursday, News.az reports citing local media .

These criminal acts cannot undermine the determination of the heroic people of Yemen in their support for and solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine, Baghaei added.He pointed out that the repeated aggressions by the US and UK against Yemeni infrastructures are committed with the aim of supporting the criminal Zionist regime and in line with the continued genocide committed by the fake regime against the oppressed Palestinians.The Iranian diplomat considered these attacks a flagrant violation of the international law and principles of the United Nations Charter and a clear example of the 'crime of aggression' according to the statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC).He strongly condemned the inaction of the UN Security Council regarding the continued genocide in Gaza and the military aggressions of the US, UK and the Zionist regime against the vital infrastructures of Yemen and called and called for serious action by the international community, especially Islamic and regional countries, to stop the occupation, genocide and aggression of the Zionist regime and its supporters against different nations in the region.Local Yemeni sources told media early on Thursday that the aggressor US-UK coalition conducted new bombardment of Yemen in support of the Israeli regime.Yemeni Al-Masirah TV reported early on Thursday that American and British aggressor warplanes bombarded areas in the provinces of Al-Hudeydah, Amran, and Sana'a.Meanwhile, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed to have targeted attacks on underground weapons storage facilities in areas controlled by the Sana'a government.The CENTCOM further claimed that the targeted facilities were used to conduct attacks against US Navy warships and merchant vessels in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

