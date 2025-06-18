Iran confirms temporary internet restrictions
Iran is temporarily restricting internet access, according to its communications ministry, News.az reports citing BBC.
In a statement shared by Iranian media, the ministry says the restrictions are to prevent threats from "the enemy".
Earlier, BBC Verify reported that analysts have found Iran is now facing a near-total internet blackout.