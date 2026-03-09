Middle East conflict kills over 1,700

+ ↺ − 16 px

It has now been nine days since the US and Israel first launched their attacks on Iran, prompting retaliation from Tehran and escalating tensions in the region significantly.

Israel has also been bombarding Lebanon since last Monday, killing hundreds and injuring more than a thousand, according to the country’s health ministry, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Earlier today, a priest in south Lebanon was killed by Israeli tank fire, according to Lebanon’s state National News Agency (NNA).

As the conflict continues, here’s what we know about the death toll in the region since the war began on February 28:

Iran: At least 1,205 civilians have been killed in Iran since the US and Israel began attacking the country, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA). The total includes 194 children. Another 187 members of the military have also been killed during this time, HRANA said.

Lebanon: At least 486 people have been killed in Lebanon since Israel began strikes on the country last week, the country’s health ministry said today. Two Israeli soldiers were also killed in southern Lebanon early Sunday morning, according to the Israeli military.

Iraq: Thirteen members of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces have been killed in US-Israeli strikes on the country, the Iran-backed militia told CNN. Another three Iranian Kurdish fighters and one security member of the Kurdistan Regional Government have also been killed in the conflict, the groups and KRG confirmed to CNN.

Kuwait: At least 12 people have been killed in Kuwait, including six US service members, two Kuwaiti service members, and two Kuwaiti security personnel, according to CENTCOM, Kuwait’s army and the country’s interior ministry.

Israel: At least 11 people have been killed by strikes in Israel since the war began, according to Israel’s emergency services Magen David Adom. Nine of these people were killed in a direct missile hit on a residential building on the city of Beit Shemesh, MDA said.

UAE: At least three people were killed by Iranian drones in the United Arab Emirates, according to the country’s defense ministry. A Pakistani national was also killed in Dubai after debris from a missile intercepted by air defenses fell into a neighborhood, Pakistan’s embassy in the United Arab Emirates said Sunday.

Saudi Arabia: Two people were killed after a military projectile struck a residential facility in the city of Al-Kharj, Saudi Civil Defense said. A US service member has also died from their injuries after an attack on US troops in Saudi Arabia on the second day of the war.

Bahrain: One person was killed after debris from an intercepted missile sparked a fire on a “foreign vessel” in Bahrain’s Salman Industrial City, Bahraini state media said last Monday.

Oman: An Indian national was killed after an unmanned boat attacked an oil tanker he was working on 52 nautical miles off the Omani coast, the Oman News Agency reported.

