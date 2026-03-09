Iran’s IRGC claims strike on Kuwait’s al-Adiri airbase
- 1051485
- Middle East
- Share https://news.az/news/irans-irgc-claims-strike-on-kuwaits-al-adiri-airbase Copied
Source: X sosial media platform
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its navy targeted the al-Adiri helicopter airbase in Kuwait with drones and cruise missiles, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
The IRGC claimed the attack destroyed fuel and gas storage tanks at the base, as well as helicopter ramps, logistics facilities and other support infrastructure.
By Nijat Babayev