Yandex metrika counter

Iran’s IRGC claims strike on Kuwait’s al-Adiri airbase

  • Middle East
  • Share
Iran’s IRGC claims strike on Kuwait’s al-Adiri airbase
Source: X sosial media platform

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its navy targeted the al-Adiri helicopter airbase in Kuwait with drones and cruise missiles, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The IRGC claimed the attack destroyed fuel and gas storage tanks at the base, as well as helicopter ramps, logistics facilities and other support infrastructure.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      