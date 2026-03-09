Kuwait summons Iranian ambassador to protest missile and drone attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kuwait has summoned Iran's ambassador, Mohammad Toutonchi, for the second time to protest the ongoing Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting Kuwaiti territory.

According to a statement issued Monday, Acting Deputy Foreign Minister Aziz Al-Daihani stressed that the ongoing attacks represent a blatant violation of Kuwait’s sovereignty and airspace, as well as a serious breach of the United Nations Charter and international law, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Al-Daihani reiterated Kuwait’s strong condemnation and firm rejection of what he described as blatant Iranian attacks against Kuwaiti territory and airspace, particularly those targeting vital civilian facilities and infrastructure. He stressed that targeting civilian sites and densely populated areas constitutes a criminal act under international humanitarian law, which strictly prohibits attacks against civilian facilities and endangering civilians.

He also affirmed Kuwait’s inherent right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, noting that the country will take all necessary measures to protect its territory, citizens, and residents in a manner consistent with international law.

The ministry further emphasized that the security and stability of the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council are indivisible, stressing that any infringement on the sovereignty of any GCC state represents a direct threat to the collective security of the bloc. It called for the immediate cessation of all hostile acts that cannot be justified under any pretext.

News.Az