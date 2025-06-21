Iran considers targeting Israel's Dimona nuclear site

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran may target the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center in the Israeli city of Dimona if the conflict between the two nations escalates further, a high-ranking Iranian official told Al Jazeera.

"The nuclear reactor in Dimona could become our legitimate target if the conflict escalates to a new level," the source said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the official, the Israeli side is hiding the fact that Iranian strikes are causing serious damage.

The source also said that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has "precise information about Israel's stockpile of air defense missiles." "Iran's armed forces are planning their strikes in such a way as to deplete Israel's stockpile of anti-missile missiles," the official said.

News.Az