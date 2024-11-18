Iran criticizes European sanctions targeting its shipping lines

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ali Akbar Safaei, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and managing director of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), has denounced the sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom and the European Union on Iran's shipping lines, News.az reports citing IRNA .

Safaei, who traveled to London to take part in the meeting of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council, stated in an interview with the IRNA correspondent on Monday that the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) is a fully commercial entity. It transports commercial goods not only to Iran but also to other countries, making it one of the largest shipping companies in West Asia.Referring to the scope of the IRISL's activities in the field of trade, he added that the entire effort of this shipping company in the Caspian Sea is to import basic goods to the country. Therefore, he emphasized that the accusations made by the European Union are entirely unfounded.Earlier, the European Union imposed sanctions on Iran’s shipping lines and its director over claims they have been involved in the supply of weapons to Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.Iran has repeatedly rejected accusations it has been supplying weapons to Russia for use in the ongoing war in Ukraine.In a post on his X account late on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi slammed reported EU plans to impose sanctions on the IRISL.

News.Az