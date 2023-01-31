Iran dancing couple given 10-year jail sentence (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Iranian couple in their 20s have been given jail sentences totalling 10 years after posting a video of themselves dancing in the street, News.az reports citing BBC.

They were reportedly convicted for promoting corruption, prostitution and propaganda.

The video showed them dancing by Tehran's Azadi (Freedom) Tower.

Authorities are handing heavy sentences to people seen to be involved in protests after the death of a woman who was detained by morality police.

The couple did not link their dance to the ongoing protests in Iran.

News.Az