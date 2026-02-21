Iran declares EU air and naval forces terrorist organisations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian authorities have designated the air and naval forces of European Union member states as terrorist organisations, says Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a statement published on the ministry’s Telegram channel, it said that the naval and air forces of all EU member states are being declared terrorist organisations, News.az reports.

The statement noted that the decision was adopted in accordance with a law on retaliatory measures against the United States’ recognition of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation.

The ministry stressed that the law also applies to countries that support the US decision.

News.Az