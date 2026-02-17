IRGC says it could close Strait of Hormuz if ordered

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy has warned it is capable of closing the Strait of Hormuz if ordered by the country’s leadership.

IRGC Navy commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said Iranian forces are prepared to carry out any decision taken by senior leadership. He made the comments while overseeing large-scale military drills in the strategic waterway linking the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Tangsiri also said weapons used in a wartime scenario would differ from those shown during the current exercises.

The drills began shortly before a new round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva, highlighting ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.

News.Az