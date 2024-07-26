Iran denies claims of plotting attacks on Israeli athletes at Paris Olympics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's mission to the UN has refuted Jerusalem’s statements alleging that Tehran and its allies are plotting terrorist attacks against Israeli athletes and tourists at the Paris Olympics, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

“Terrorist acts are not among the methods of [Islamic] resistance. Lies and deception cannot change the places of the plaintiff and the defendant,” the Iranian mission said in a statement.Israeli media reported on Thursday that Foreign Minister Israel Katz sent a letter to his French counterpart Stephane Sejournet, claiming that Israeli authorities have information about threats against Israeli athletes and tourists during the Paris Olympics.The Israeli Foreign Ministry estimates that the potential threat comes from "Iranian satellites."The Olympic Games in Paris will be held from July 26 to August 11. Security for the event will be provided by approximately 45,000 French police and gendarmes, as well as around 20,000 servicemen.

