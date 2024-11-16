Iran denies reports of meeting with Elon Musk
@republicworld
Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei on Saturday denied the reports that the country's ambassador to the United Nations (UN) had met with Elon Musk, a close adviser to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, News.az reports citing Xinhua .
He made the remarks in an interview with the official news agency IRNA two days after reports by U.S. media, citing two unnamed Iranian officials, claimed that Musk had met with Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani on Monday in New York to discuss "how to defuse tensions" between Tehran and Washington.
Baghaei categorically rejected the claim, saying he was surprised at its "extensive" coverage in U.S. media.
He made the remarks in an interview with the official news agency IRNA two days after reports by U.S. media, citing two unnamed Iranian officials, claimed that Musk had met with Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani on Monday in New York to discuss "how to defuse tensions" between Tehran and Washington.
Baghaei categorically rejected the claim, saying he was surprised at its "extensive" coverage in U.S. media.