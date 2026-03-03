Yandex metrika counter

Iran's internet shutdown extends into fourth day

Iran’s nationwide internet blackout has now entered its fourth day, with restrictions on connectivity stretching beyond 72 hours, News.Az reports, citing the internet monitoring organization NetBlocks.

"The silencing of authentic Iranian voices is fueling a surge in misinformation as pro-regime accounts fill the void with their own narrative," the internet monitoring group said. 


