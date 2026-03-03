Iran's internet shutdown extends into fourth day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s nationwide internet blackout has now entered its fourth day, with restrictions on connectivity stretching beyond 72 hours, News.Az reports, citing the internet monitoring organization NetBlocks.

"The silencing of authentic Iranian voices is fueling a surge in misinformation as pro-regime accounts fill the void with their own narrative," the internet monitoring group said.

⚠️ Update: #Iran's internet blackout has entered its fourth day, with the national censorship measure now in place for over 72 hours.



The silencing of authentic Iranian voices is fueling a surge in misinformation as pro-regime accounts fill the void with their own narrative. pic.twitter.com/OSO2KOuLoH — NetBlocks (@netblocks) March 3, 2026

News.Az