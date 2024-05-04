Iran-EU trade witnesses 30% growth

+ ↺ − 16 px

The latest statistics published by Eurostat show that trade between Iran and 27 European Union members reached 847 million euros in the first two months of 2024.The exchanges between Iran and the European Union increased by 8% in the first two months of 2024 compared to the same period last year. In January and February last year, 780 million euros of goods were exchanged between the two sides.EU imports from Iran in the first two months of 2024 increased by 3% compared to the same period last year and reached 144 million euros. In January and February last year, 139 million euros of goods were imported from Iran by European countries.EU exports to Iran in January and February 2024 also increased by 9% compared to the same period last year, reaching 703 million euros. The European Union had exported 641 million euros of goods to Iran in the first two months of the previous year.German exports to Iran rose by 46% in February 2024The trade between Iran and Europe has grown significantly by 30% in February, moving from 358 million euros in February 2023 to 468 million euros in February 2024.Europe's exports to Iran this February increased by 32% compared to the same period last year and reached 392 million euros. European exports to Iran were reported to be 297 million euros in February last year.German exports to Iran in February this year grew by 46% and reached 141 million euros. France's exports to Iran have also increased by 37% to 33 million euros, and Italy's exports have decreased by 6% to 42 million euros.Romanian exports to Iran increased by 2200%Romania's exports to Iran in February 2024 increased 22 times compared to the same period last year and increased from 2.5 million euros in February last year to 57 million euros in February 2024.EU imports from Iran also reached 76 million euros in February 2024 with a 24% growth compared to the same period last year. This figure for February 2023 was announced as 61 million euros.Italian imports from Iran doubledGerman imports from Iran in February this year did not change significantly and remained at the level of 19 million dollars. But Spain's imports from Iran have grown by 66%, reaching 9.3 million euros. Italy's imports from Iran also grew by 96% and increased to 26.1 million euros. In February last year, Italy imported 13.3 million euros of goods from Iran.

News.Az