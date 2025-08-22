Iran, European powers to hold talks on nuclear deal and sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will hold a joint phone call on Friday with his counterparts from France, Britain, and Germany to discuss stalled nuclear negotiations and sanctions, state news agency IRNA reported.

The three European powers have threatened to activate United Nations sanctions on Iran under a "snapback" mechanism if Iran does not return to the negotiating table over its nuclear programme, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The countries, along with the United States, contend Iran is using the nuclear programme to potentially develop weapons, which Iran denies.

Tehran suspended negotiations with the U.S., which were aimed at curbing the Islamic Republic's nuclear ambitions, after the U.S. and Israel struck its nuclear sites in June. Since then, inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency have been unable to access Iran's nuclear installations, despite IAEA chief Rafael Grossi stating that inspections remain essential.

News.Az