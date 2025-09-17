Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran executed Babak Shahbazi on Wednesday after convicting him of spying for Israel, state media reported.

Authorities said Shahbazi collaborated with Esmaeil Fekri, who was executed in June on similar charges, and used his job as a contractor installing cooling systems to collect intelligence from military and security sites, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

His lawyer’s appeal to the Supreme Court was rejected.

The case is part of a broader crackdown amid Tehran’s shadow conflict with Israel. At least nine people accused of ties to Mossad have been executed in recent months, marking a sharp escalation this year.

