Ship hit near Oman after Iranian gunboat attack: UKMTO

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UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has said it has received a report of an incident on a container ship 15 nautical miles (28km) northeast of Oman.

“The master of a container ship reported that the vessel was approached by one Iran's IRGC gunboat”, which “then fired upon the vessel” and “caused heavy damage to the bridge”, the UKMTO said, News.Az reports.

“No fires or environmental impact reported. All Crew reported safe,” it added.

News.Az