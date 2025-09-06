Iran executes man linked to 2022 women’s rights protests

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran executed Mehran Bahramian on Saturday for allegedly killing a security officer during unrest following the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, the judiciary’s Mizan website reported.

Bahramian was accused of attacking a security forces vehicle in Semirom, Isfahan province, in December 2022, which led to the death of officer Mohsen Rezai and injuries to several others. Rights groups have criticized Iran for using confessions obtained under torture to convict protesters, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Saturday’s execution brings the number of people hanged over the 2022 protests to at least 10. The demonstrations erupted nationwide after 22-year-old Amini died in the custody of Iran’s morality police, allegedly for violating the hijab law. Protesters rallied under the slogan “Woman, Life, Freedom.”

Reports indicate Bahramian’s brother, Fazel, has also been sentenced to death on the same charges, while another brother, Morad Bahramian, was killed by security forces during the protests. Amnesty International has highlighted that confessions obtained through beatings, solitary confinement, and threats to detainees and their families are routinely used in Iranian courts.

News.Az