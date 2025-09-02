Indonesia president vows to ‘not retreat even a step’ amid violent protests

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto vowed Monday to “not retreat even a step” following violent protests that have left at least four people dead and dozens injured, the Jakarta Globe reported.

After visiting victims at a hospital in East Jakarta, Prabowo blamed the unrest on “rioters, not protesters,” accusing groups of trying to destabilize the country. Since the clashes began, 43 people have been treated at hospitals, with 17 still under care, including 14 police officers and three civilians. Among the injured, a woman suffered a broken thigh when rioters seized her motorcycle, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Their intention is not to voice aspirations. Their intention is to cause chaos, disrupt people’s lives and sabotage national development efforts aimed at ending poverty,” Prabowo said.

The president directed National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo to award extraordinary promotions to officers wounded in the clashes, many of whom suffered severe injuries such as skull fractures, severed limbs, and crushed organs.

Prabowo also condemned the vandalism of the parliament building, calling it an attack on democracy. “The parliament building represents national sovereignty. Burning it shows the intent was not to protest, but to create unrest,” he said.

In response to the unrest, Prabowo announced that political parties have agreed to cancel or reduce several benefits for lawmakers, including allowances and overseas working visits. He also canceled his planned trip to China due to the protests.

The demonstrations, which began last week, were sparked by discontent over lawmakers’ allowances. Tensions escalated after a 21-year-old motorcycle taxi driver, Affan Kurniawan, was killed when struck by a police armored vehicle, prompting further protests and violence.

Prabowo expressed regret over the incident and ordered an investigation into the officer involved, promising accountability for any wrongdoing.

