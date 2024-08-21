Iran eyes observer status at Eurasian Economic Union

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran is seeking to obtain observer status at the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the organization's press service said in a statement, News.Az reports.

Iran’s request to gain observer status at the Eurasian Economic Union was considered at the EAEU headquarters, the statement reads.The consultations were held on August 19 via videoconferencing under the chairmanship of EEC Minister in Charge for Integration and Macroeconomics Sergey Glazyev.Deputy Foreign Ministers represented the EAEU member states. The Iranian delegation was led by the Director General for Multilateral Economic Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Jalaledin Alavi Sabzevari.Those present noted the progressive development of trade and economic cooperation between the EAEU member states and Iran and hailed the country’s initiative to get observer status at the EAEU by the Resolution on the Observer State.The decision on granting the observer status is taken by the EAEU Heads of State at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. The council convenes at least once a year. The last meeting took place on May 8, 2024.A free trade agreement between the EAEU member states and Iran was signed last year on the sidelines of the meeting of the council in Saint Petersburg.

News.Az