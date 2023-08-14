Iran FM talks about terrorist attack on Azerbaijani embassy

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We accept that responsibility of ensuring the security of diplomatic missions lies with the host country," Huseyn Amir-Abdullahian, Foreign Minister of Iran said in a meeting with media representatives while talking about the terrorist attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran, News.az reports.

According to him, the judicial system of Iran investigated the dimensions of the event. Minister, also reminded the visit of the Deputy Prosecutor General to Azerbaijan.

“There were many uncertainties in the incident that occurred at the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Iran. Despite this being a personal vendetta, we accept that the responsibility of ensuring the security of diplomatic missions lies with the host country. Additionally, all states are responsible for the protection of diplomatic places and persons, however in the modern world, such incidents cannot cause the closing of an embassy of any country at all. We hope that a court decision on this case will be issued soon. Our court is independent. The next steps will be taken after the court’s verdict and the obstacle to the establishment of relations between Azerbaijan and Iran is removed," Foreign Minister asserted.

Recall that on January 27, 2023, there was an armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran. As a result of the attack the head of the security service of the diplomatic mission Orkhan Asgarov died, while two security guards were injured. After the terrorist attack, the embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran suspended its activities.

News.Az