Iran foreign minister confirms bombing of Arak reactor

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that Israeli forces bombed the Arak heavy water reactor, emphasizing that the facility is fully safeguarded by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and was constructed in accordance with the technical specifications outlined in the nuclear deal.

In a post on his account on platform X, quoted by Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, the Iranian Foreign Minister called on the United Nations Security Council to uphold and implement its Resolution 487 during its meeting today, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The resolution was unanimously adopted in response to Israel's 1981 attack on Iraq’s nuclear facilities.

He went on to say that the language of that resolution was unambiguous in declaring military attacks on nuclear facilities as an attack on the IAEA safeguards regime as a whole, and ultimately, an attack on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).



He stressed that the resolution does not only apply to past incidents but also to future behavior, establishing a clear legal standard prohibiting the use or threat of force against safeguarded nuclear installations.



Araghchi added that if the Security Council fails to act today, it must explain to the international community why its legal principles are applied selectively in such a critical matter. He held both the Security Council and the Israeli occupation responsible for the potential collapse of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime.

