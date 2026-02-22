Iran given 48 hours to decide: U.S. outlines conditions for talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. side is ready to hold another round of talks with the Iranian side this Friday in Geneva if Tehran sends a "detailed" proposal for a nuclear deal in the next 48 hours," U.S. news outlet Axios reported Sunday, citing an unnamed senior U.S. official, News.Az reports.

The report came amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington, following a U.S. military buildup in the Middle East and two rounds of indirect nuclear talks this month, with the first in Muscat on Feb. 6 and the second in Geneva on Feb. 17.

News.Az