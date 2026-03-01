Yandex metrika counter

Iran hits oil tanker attacked near Oman coast

  • World
  • Share
Iran hits oil tanker attacked near Oman coast
Source: Reuters

An oil tanker was attacked about five nautical miles off the coast of Masandam in Oman, the country’s maritime security center said Sunday.

Four people were injured and the whole crew of 20 people was evacuated, it said. The vessel was called “Skylight” and flew the flag of Palau, a small island nation in the western Pacific, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

The maritime security center said the rescues were carried out by the Omani navy and military, “reflecting the national readiness to deal with maritime incidents.”

News about - Iran hits oil tanker attacked near Oman coast

Oman had played a key role in mediating the recent talks between Iran and the United States, which aimed to reach a new nuclear deal.

A Palau-flagged oil tanker named Skylight was attacked about five nautical miles off the coast of Musandam, Oman.

Four people were injured, and all 20 crew members were evacuated.

The attack was carried out by Iran.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      