Iran intends to bolster military cooperation with Russia — envoy to Moscow

Tehran plans to develop military and technical cooperation with Russia, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said at a reception marking Iran’s National Army Day.

"Along with other tracks, we are also developing military and technical cooperation with the Russian Federation. Our cooperation with Russia on this track is not directed against any third party, we are merely working on ensuring security and stability in the region. All assertions that Iranian-Russian cooperation is being used in some conflicts in the region are false. Yet, at the same time, Iran intends to bolster defense ties with Russia in accordance with international law," the Iranian envoy noted.

The diplomat also noted that Iran had demonstrated its ability to ensure security and nudge the region toward a de-escalation.

News.Az