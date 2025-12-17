Iran invites Taliban FM to Tehran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has officially invited Afghanistan’s Taliban foreign minister to visit Tehran, following Afghanistan’s absence from a recent meeting of special envoys of neighbouring countries held in the Iranian capital.

The invitation was extended to Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister of the Taliban’s interim government, during a meeting with Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan in Kabul, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

During the meeting, Mohammad Reza Bahrami, head of the Asian Affairs Department at Iran’s Foreign Ministry, conveyed Tehran’s invitation and underscored the importance Iran attaches to relations with Kabul. He also called on Afghanistan to play a more active role in regional cooperation.

Both sides emphasised the expansion of bilateral interactions and the strengthening of regional cooperation.

News.Az