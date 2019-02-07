Iran launches Doosti satellite

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran launched the Doosti, or "friendship" satellite this week, Iran's deputy minister of defense said.

They used a Safir, or "ambassador," rocket in the launch, IRNA reported.

The Doosti is a remote-sensing satellite developed by engineers at Tehran’s Sharif University of Technology.

Launch in January failed to put another satellite, Payam or "message," into orbit after successfully launching it from the same space center. In the January launch, engineers used a Simorgh, or "Phoenix," rocket.

