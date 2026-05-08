Iran launches missiles toward U.S. warships in Gulf - VIDEO

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Video footage circulating online late Thursday appeared to show Iranian missiles being launched toward U.S. warships operating in the Gulf region, marking a sharp escalation in tensions between Tehran and Washington.

The footage, widely shared across social media platforms, allegedly captured multiple missile launches from Iranian territory as air raid sirens and military alerts intensified across strategic maritime zones. Iranian state-affiliated channels claimed the launches were part of a “defensive response” to recent U.S. military activities near Iranian waters, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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There has been no immediate official confirmation from the Pentagon regarding damage or casualties involving U.S. naval assets. American defense officials, however, acknowledged that U.S. forces were tracking “credible missile threats” in the region and monitoring the situation closely.

The reported incident comes amid rising confrontation between Iran and the United States following recent military exchanges and growing instability across the Middle East. Analysts warn that any direct strike involving U.S. naval forces could significantly broaden the regional conflict and disrupt global energy markets.

Several Gulf countries have reportedly increased security readiness levels, while international observers called for restraint to prevent further escalation.

News.Az