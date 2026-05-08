Iran will soon be celebrating a "great victory" in war, VP says

Iran will soon be celebrating a "great victory" in war, VP says

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Iranians will soon be celebrating a “great victory” in the war with US and Israel, First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said, state-run Press TV reported on Thursday.

“We will soon hold our victory celebration, and the sanctions and pressures that have been imposed on the Iranian nation over recent years will be lifted with the great victory of the Iranian nation,” Press TV quoted Aref as saying, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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The comments come as both sides exchanged fire in the Strait of Hormuz Thursday. Iran accused the US of violating the ceasefire and the US said it doesn’t seek escalation and the ceasefire remains in place.

US President Donald Trump warned that “we’ll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently” if Iran doesn’t sign a deal soon. Separately, he told ABC News the ceasefire is still in effect, describing the strikes as “just a love tap.”

News.Az