Footage from Tehran shows missiles - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

New footage emerging from Tehran appears to show missiles being launched overnight as tensions between Iran and the United States sharply intensified across the region.

The videos, widely circulated on social media and regional media channels, allegedly captured Iranian missile launches linked to attacks targeting U.S. naval assets near the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian affiliated outlets described the launches as part of a military response to recent American operations in and around Iranian territory, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Iran war day 69: Iran reviews US proposal as Israel strikes Beirut amid ongoing tensions

Tehran to respond to US proposal

Hormuz must remain under Iran’s control, warns Mohsen Rezaei

Trump says Iran war could end soon as Tehran reviews US peace proposal

The developments came after the U.S. military confirmed that American destroyers in the Strait of Hormuz faced missile and drone attacks, prompting retaliatory strikes against Iranian military sites. U.S. officials stated that no American warships were hit during the confrontation.

The exchange marks one of the most serious escalations between Washington and Tehran in recent weeks, raising fears of broader regional instability and disruption to maritime traffic in the Gulf. International observers continue to call for restraint as both sides accuse each other of violating existing ceasefire understandings.

News.Az