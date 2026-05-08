Footage from Tehran shows missiles - VIDEO
New footage emerging from Tehran appears to show missiles being launched overnight as tensions between Iran and the United States sharply intensified across the region.
The videos, widely circulated on social media and regional media channels, allegedly captured Iranian missile launches linked to attacks targeting U.S. naval assets near the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian affiliated outlets described the launches as part of a military response to recent American operations in and around Iranian territory, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.
The developments came after the U.S. military confirmed that American destroyers in the Strait of Hormuz faced missile and drone attacks, prompting retaliatory strikes against Iranian military sites. U.S. officials stated that no American warships were hit during the confrontation.
The exchange marks one of the most serious escalations between Washington and Tehran in recent weeks, raising fears of broader regional instability and disruption to maritime traffic in the Gulf. International observers continue to call for restraint as both sides accuse each other of violating existing ceasefire understandings.
By Faig Mahmudov