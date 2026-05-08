Missile fired toward Israel’s Negev intercepted - VIDEO

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A missile launched toward Israel’s Negev region was intercepted by Israeli air defense systems just seconds before impact, according to preliminary reports late Thursday.

Warning sirens were activated across parts of southern Israel as the projectile approached the area, prompting emergency responses and residents to seek shelter, News.Az reports.

Israeli military officials said the missile was successfully intercepted in midair, preventing potential damage or casualties.

The latest launch came amid escalating regional tensions and follows a series of missile and drone attacks exchanged across the Middle East in recent hours. Authorities are continuing to assess the situation, while security forces remain on high alert over fears of further attacks targeting southern Israeli territory.

News.Az