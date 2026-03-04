Iran may deplete its ballistic missile stockpile in days - Pentagon

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stated that Iran has lost its capability to launch ballistic missiles on a large scale.

"The enemy can no longer shoot the volume of missiles they once did, not even close. Our air defenses and that of our allies have plenty of runway. We can sustain this fight easily for as long as we need to," he said at a press conference, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"Iran's theater ballistic missile shots fired down 86% from the first day of fighting, with a 23% decrease just in the last 24 hours, and their one way attack drone shots are down 73% from the opening days."

News.Az