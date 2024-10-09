Iran MPs call to review ‘defense doctrine’ amid Israel tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thirty-nine lawmakers in the Islamic Republic's parliament have called on the Supreme National Security Council to review Iran's “defense doctrine” as the risk of escalation with Israel continues to grow, Hassanali Akhlaghi Amiri, a Mashhad MP, said, News.Az reports citing Iran International .

According to him, he and 38 other members had made the push, part of a growing debate in Tehran regarding Iran’s military strategy, particularly its stance on nuclear weapons.The rising tensions have seen parliament members in Iran advocating for stronger measures, with some in Israel saying that attacking Iran's nuclear facilities is the only way to secure the Jewish state from Iran.This year, Iran has escalated its actions by launching two direct aerial bombardments on Israel, moving beyond its usual reliance on proxies for close-range attacks.The UN's nuclear chief said that Iran is "weeks not months" away from a nuclear weapon earlier this year.Tehran’s stockpile of uranium, currently enriched to 60%, could potentially be refined to weapons-grade 90% in as little as two weeks. The shift in doctrine would likely be a signal of Iran's willingness to develop nuclear weapons if Israeli military actions threaten its core interests.

News.Az