Iran once again threatens ‘different’ form of revenge against Israel

Iran’s IRGC Chief Commander Hossein Salami once again warned that Tehran’s retaliation against Israel would be "different," though he refrained from offering specific details.

"The Israelis will taste the bitter revenge for their wickedness,” Salami threatened, News.Az reports citing Iranian media. Salami, when asked about "when, where, and how" Iran’s revenge on Israel will be carried out, stated: "It will certainly be different, and this mystery will be solved in time for everyone."In a gathering in Yasuj Sunday evening, Hossein Salami stated that Israel is "surrounded by Muslims" and, referring to Iran’s anticipated revenge, added that the "nightmare of inevitable action" shakes Israel day and night.He also commented on protests over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's failure to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, saying, "They cannot continue their political life like this, and we are witnessing signs of their political downfall."For more than a month since the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, Iranian officials, who blame Israel for the attack, have been issuing threats of a severe response. However, no direct Iranian retaliation has occurred, unlike the large missile and drone strike in April, which followed an Israeli attack on Iran’s consular compound in Damascus.

