Iran parliament speaker says US has not fulfilled two points of ceasefire agreement

Iran parliament speaker says US has not fulfilled two points of ceasefire agreement

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Iran has set a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of its frozen assets as conditions for starting negotiations with the United States, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on his X account, News.az reports.

“Two mutually agreed points have still not been implemented — a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran’s blocked assets before negotiations.

These two issues must be fulfilled before the talks begin,” Ghalibaf emphasized.

News.Az