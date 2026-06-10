IRGC announces ‘decisive response’ following recent attacks - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Wednesday that it had begun what it described as a “decisive response” to recent attacks, announcing the start of a new phase of retaliation.

In a statement, the IRGC said the move came in response to what it called an attack on Iran’s sovereignty launched from the territory of Israel, News.Az reports, Iraqi News Agency.

IRGC said the first waves of ballistic and cruise missiles, along with drones, would be launched to strike targets deep inside Israel, including the Gush Dan area, which it described as a key economic and military center.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Ukrainian drone strike hits historic museum in Crimea

Iran's IRGC claims strikes on 21 US targets across region

IRGC says US MQ-9 Reaper drone shot down over southern Iran

US says Iran strikes completed as regional tensions escalate

The statement said the operation was intended as a direct deterrent response and warned that any further escalation would trigger broader and more destructive actions.

According to the IRGC, future operations could target strategic facilities and military bases across Israeli territory if additional attacks are carried out.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions in the region and follows recent exchanges of military strikes.

News.Az